Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,218 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $162.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,203.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $106.87 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

