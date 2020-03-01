Adelphoi (ADL) Trading Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 29.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $165,842.00 and approximately $2,393.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.65 or 0.02636691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00219789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00045112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00131072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

