Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) Short Interest Down 6.9% in February

Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the January 30th total of 3,910,000 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOTS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adesto Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Adesto Technologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adesto Technologies by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 13,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Adesto Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Adesto Technologies by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 75,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

IOTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Adesto Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOTS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,799. Adesto Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $372.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26, a PEG ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

