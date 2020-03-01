AdEx Price Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. AdEx has a market capitalization of $7.46 million and $281,569.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AdEx has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0879 or 0.00001034 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Kyber Network, Upbit and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.02644554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network.

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Gatecoin, Upbit, Huobi, Binance, Liqui and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

