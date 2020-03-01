AdHive (ADH) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $82.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, AdHive has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One AdHive token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. AdHive has a total market capitalization of $121,860.00 and $82.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About AdHive

ADH is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

