Adirondack Trust Co. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2,552.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 255,734 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after acquiring an additional 222,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $454,821,000 after acquiring an additional 195,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $275.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.30. The company has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $269.60 and a 12 month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

