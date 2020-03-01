Adirondack Trust Co. Has $1.12 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,853 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

FB stock opened at $192.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.40 and a 200-day moving average of $197.14. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

