Adirondack Trust Co. Has $1.96 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.3% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after buying an additional 4,292,231 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,422,000 after buying an additional 2,220,433 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after buying an additional 1,704,159 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,863,000 after buying an additional 1,471,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after buying an additional 1,021,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71. The company has a market cap of $256.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

