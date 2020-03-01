Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 1,385 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,538,000 after buying an additional 718,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after buying an additional 10,485,046 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,436,000 after buying an additional 781,695 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,912,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,824,000 after buying an additional 145,113 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,492,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,623,000 after buying an additional 78,329 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BND opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.44. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $86.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

