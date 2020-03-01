Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 4,765 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $51.44 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $210.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

