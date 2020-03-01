Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Tops $1.52 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Adshares has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $2,403.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.69 or 0.02610804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00222556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00131919 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares’ genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,875,048 tokens. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

