aelf Tops 1-Day Volume of $39.98 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. aelf has a total market capitalization of $50.09 million and $39.98 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.0920 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Gate.io, BCEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About aelf

aelf’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io.

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, CoinTiger, Tokenomy, Ethfinex, GOPAX, IDEX, Huobi, DDEX, Koinex, Gate.io, Bancor Network, ABCC, Hotbit, Bithumb, Binance, Bibox, Kucoin, Kyber Network, OKEx, AirSwap, BCEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

