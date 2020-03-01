Aeon Trading Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $663.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00757819 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003048 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001942 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

