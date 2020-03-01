Aergo 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.48 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Aergo has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and GOPAX. Aergo has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and $1.48 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.32 or 0.02600964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00225501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00046248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00133775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aergo Profile

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 tokens. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO.

Aergo Token Trading

Aergo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, GOPAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

