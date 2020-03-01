Aeron (ARN) Price Hits $0.12

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Aeron token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinrail, Mercatox and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $2.51 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.85 or 0.02680655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00223313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00045314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00132255 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinrail, IDAX, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Kuna, Tidex, Gate.io, Binance, Kucoin, Bit-Z and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

