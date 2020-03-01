Aeternity (AE) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $49.53 million and $10.56 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001921 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, Kyber Network, HADAX and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000626 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 348,681,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,860,498 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Crex24, Kyber Network, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Mercatox, Binance, FCoin, HitBTC, BitMart, BigONE, LATOKEN, Tokenomy, Koinex, IDAX, CoinBene, Zebpay, Radar Relay, HADAX, OOOBTC, Bithumb, Liqui, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

