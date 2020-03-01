AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AFLAC by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,313,000 after purchasing an additional 834,790 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in AFLAC by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 522,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,339,000 after purchasing an additional 174,848 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in AFLAC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 77,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in AFLAC by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 404,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,430 shares of company stock worth $2,200,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.92 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

