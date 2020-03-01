Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Short Interest Up 5.0% in February

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,720,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the January 30th total of 11,160,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGEN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Agenus alerts:

AGEN opened at $2.53 on Friday. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $366.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agenus by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 309,954 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Agenus by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 37.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 68.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Agenus by 19.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 30,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.