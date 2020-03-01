Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Agree Realty worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

NYSE ADC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,230. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.69 per share, with a total value of $36,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,411.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

