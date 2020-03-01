Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) and Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Financial Review

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) and Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taubman Centers has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of Taubman Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Agree Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of Taubman Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Taubman Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Agree Realty pays out 76.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Taubman Centers pays out 72.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agree Realty has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Taubman Centers has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Taubman Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Agree Realty and Taubman Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agree Realty 42.72% 5.64% 3.47% Taubman Centers 33.47% -87.50% 4.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Agree Realty and Taubman Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agree Realty 0 1 4 1 3.00 Taubman Centers 0 7 1 0 2.13

Agree Realty currently has a consensus price target of $80.83, indicating a potential upside of 12.55%. Taubman Centers has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.96%. Given Agree Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than Taubman Centers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agree Realty and Taubman Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agree Realty $187.48 million 17.46 $80.08 million $3.08 23.32 Taubman Centers $661.05 million 4.82 $229.48 million $3.71 14.03

Taubman Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Agree Realty. Taubman Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taubman Centers beats Agree Realty on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space. The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.