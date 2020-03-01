AICHAIN Achieves Market Cap of $460,682.00 (AIT)

AICHAIN (CURRENCY:AIT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, AICHAIN has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. AICHAIN has a total market capitalization of $460,682.00 and $37,306.00 worth of AICHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AICHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Allcoin, BCEX and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.22 or 0.02678920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00224373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00131360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000618 BTC.

AICHAIN is a token. It launched on January 5th, 2018. AICHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,067,071 tokens. AICHAIN’s official website is www.aichain.me. AICHAIN’s official Twitter account is @AICHAIN1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AICHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinsuper, OTCBTC, FCoin, BigONE, CoinEgg, BCEX, Allcoin and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AICHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AICHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AICHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

