AidCoin Price Tops $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. AidCoin has a market cap of $478,460.00 and approximately $95.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.42 or 0.02673028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00223592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00045054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00131359 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

