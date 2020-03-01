Aion (AION) Price Down 18.3% This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Aion has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Aion token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001558 BTC on exchanges including Binance, LATOKEN, BitForex and Radar Relay. Aion has a market cap of $53.14 million and $5.06 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.58 or 0.02623515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00046138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 400,776,284 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is aion.network. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, DragonEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Koinex, RightBTC, Radar Relay, Bilaxy, Liqui, Binance, BitForex, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

