AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) has been trending very negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AirAsia Group Berhad earned a coverage optimism score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected AirAsia Group Berhad’s score:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIABF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AirAsia Group Berhad in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA downgraded AirAsia Group Berhad to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIABF opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.37. AirAsia Group Berhad has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.76.

About AirAsia Group Berhad

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides commercial air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, tour operating, aircraft leasing, ground handling, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

