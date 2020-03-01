AirSwap Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.12 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, AirSwap has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Gatecoin, Kyber Network and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.65 or 0.02636691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00219789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00045112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00131072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, AirSwap, Gatecoin, Huobi, Kyber Network, OKEx, Radar Relay and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

