AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKS. ValuEngine upgraded AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on AK Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cfra raised AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of AKS opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 3.06. AK Steel has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AK Steel will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of AK Steel by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 512,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 405,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AK Steel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,079,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 55,915 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AK Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in AK Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AK Steel by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

