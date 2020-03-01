AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Short Interest Update

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,710,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 30th total of 23,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AK Steel stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $719.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. AK Steel has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AK Steel will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of AK Steel by 391.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 18,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKS. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on AK Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra raised AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

