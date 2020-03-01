Aladdin Market Capitalization Tops $7.44 Million (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Aladdin has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. Aladdin has a market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aladdin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, CoinBene, TOPBTC and BITKER.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,638.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.97 or 0.02560105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.29 or 0.03664469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00674733 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00758872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00091585 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00028050 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00575908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aladdin Profile

Aladdin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,119,094,488 tokens. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aladdin is adncoin.com. Aladdin’s official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitForex, TOPBTC and BITKER. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

