Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.61.

AA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,724,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,174,000 after buying an additional 3,244,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,802,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,799,000 after buying an additional 494,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after buying an additional 123,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,774,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after buying an additional 151,890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.