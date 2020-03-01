Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Alexander’s by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alexander’s by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALX stock opened at $311.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.00 and a fifty-two week high of $394.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.45%.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

