Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Acquired by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 132.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,826,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,355,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,554,000 after buying an additional 878,551 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7,522.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 670,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,541,000 after buying an additional 661,950 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 429.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 504,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,412,000 after buying an additional 409,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after buying an additional 398,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $94.03 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.70 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

