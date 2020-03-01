All Sports (SOC) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, All Sports has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $5.60 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00055525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00482761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $546.07 or 0.06359894 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00064582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030231 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005760 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011641 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $50.98, $10.39, $13.77, $7.50, $51.55, $24.43, $20.33, $5.60, $32.15, $18.94 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

