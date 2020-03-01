Alleghany (NYSE:Y) versus ICC (NYSE:ICCH) Critical Comparison

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Alleghany alerts:

81.0% of Alleghany shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Alleghany shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of ICC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alleghany and ICC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alleghany 0 2 2 0 2.50 ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alleghany currently has a consensus target price of $625.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.98%. Given Alleghany’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alleghany is more favorable than ICC.

Profitability

This table compares Alleghany and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alleghany 9.49% 3.99% 1.31% ICC 2.44% 2.28% 0.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alleghany and ICC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alleghany $9.04 billion 1.07 $857.80 million $23.77 28.28 ICC $51.16 million 0.84 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

Alleghany has higher revenue and earnings than ICC.

Risk and Volatility

Alleghany has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alleghany beats ICC on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, management, and professional liability lines; surety products comprising commercial and contract surety bonds; and workers' compensation insurance products. It distributes its products through independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The Alleghany Capital segment manufacturer/remanufacturer of specialty machine tools, as well as custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage industry, and other markets; and operates as a toy, and entertainment and musical instrument company. It also provides technical engineering services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; products and services for the funeral and cemetery industries, and precast concrete markets; and hotel management and development services, as well as operates as a structural steel fabricator and erector. The company also explores for and produces oil; and owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, and residential lots. As of December 31, 2018, it owned approximately 125 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It also rents real estate properties. The company markets its products through a network of 160 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.