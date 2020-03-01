Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 81.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $190.67 on Friday. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $202.21. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

