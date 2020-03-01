Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,811 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,679,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,632,000 after acquiring an additional 335,655 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 70.3% in the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 906,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 374,028 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALLO. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

