Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 464,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the January 30th total of 495,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

ALLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Allot Communications from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $372.70 million, a PE ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

