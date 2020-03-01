AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Hits $0.0183 on Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $167,584.00 and approximately $206.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

