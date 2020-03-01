Almeela Price Up 0% This Week (KZE)

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Almeela has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Almeela token can currently be purchased for $0.0913 or 0.00001075 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN. Almeela has a total market cap of $340,886.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00717130 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00017652 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000649 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Almeela

Almeela (KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken. Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com.

Almeela Token Trading

Almeela can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

