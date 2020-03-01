Alpha Token (A) One Day Volume Tops $716.00

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Alpha Token has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Token has a total market capitalization of $411,266.00 and $716.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Token token can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinLim, EtherFlyer and Token Store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.83 or 0.02691256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00222581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00131428 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alpha Token Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,466,137 tokens. Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.