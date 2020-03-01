Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $197,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 2,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 price objective (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,339.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $905.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,466.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,316.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,478,827 shares of company stock worth $420,190,984. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

