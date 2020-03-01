Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Alphabet by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 214,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,433,000 after buying an additional 152,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 13,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,434,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,339.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $903.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,465.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,315.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,523.89.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

