Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.2% of Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,533,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,495 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,840,837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,339.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,465.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,315.87. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $903.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,523.89.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.