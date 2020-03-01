Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Earns News Impact Score of -2.60

News articles about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a daily sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $21.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,339.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,682,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,375. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,466.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,316.01. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $905.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,478,827 shares of company stock valued at $420,190,984 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

