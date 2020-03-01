Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Media Sentiment Score of -2.60

News headlines about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a coverage optimism score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,560.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,523.89.

Alphabet stock traded up $24.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,339.25. 3,953,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,154. The company has a market cap of $903.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,465.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,315.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 54.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

