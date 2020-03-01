Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 14,400 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 39.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 95,750 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $33.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

