Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,232,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $183,636,000. Simon Property Group accounts for about 5.2% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.38% of Simon Property Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $123.08 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $119.91 and a one year high of $186.40. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.93.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

