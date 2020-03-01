Altshuler Shaham Ltd Boosts Position in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 243.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954,954 shares during the period. Elbit Systems makes up about 6.0% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 3.15% of Elbit Systems worth $210,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the third quarter valued at $2,400,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $147.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.87. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $125.26 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.