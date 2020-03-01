Altshuler Shaham Ltd Boosts Position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 11,854,257.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 829,798 shares during the quarter. Open Text accounts for about 1.0% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.31% of Open Text worth $36,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTEX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 6,048.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,569,000 after buying an additional 704,123 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,041,000 after purchasing an additional 379,031 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,440,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,618,000 after purchasing an additional 301,853 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,871,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201,034 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $41.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69. Open Text Corp has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

