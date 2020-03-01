Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys 100,814 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352,669 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines makes up 2.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Southwest Airlines worth $73,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,692 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 58,957 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,519 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,352,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 187,901 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $44.98 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.86%.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

