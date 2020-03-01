Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys 11,594 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 6.3% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.97% of Palo Alto Networks worth $219,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total transaction of $2,716,680.00. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,562 shares of company stock worth $11,132,020. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $184.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $181.06 and a one year high of $251.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.